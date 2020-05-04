UrduPoint.com
51 Coronavirus Cases Registered In Attock

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 08:14 PM

51 coronavirus cases registered in Attock

Another person tested positive of coronavirus in Attock on Monday, raising the tally to 51 in the district

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020)

According to Attock district focal person for COVID-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi, a resident of Farooq-e-Azam Colony Attock and has recently returned from UAE tested positive.

He said that suspected cases also raised in the district to 1150 while screening of as many as 3574 persons have also carried out across the district till Monday.

He said that result of as many as 320 suspects was still awaiting.

He said that at present 9 positive patients were under treatment at different hospital while 25 were at different quarantine centres including 9 in quarantine centre Attock, 12 in quarantine centre Fatehjang while four patients are home quarantine.

He said that all the positive cases either in hospital or quarantine are in stable condition.

