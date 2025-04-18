51 Couples Tie The Knot Under Dhee Rani Programme
Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2025 | 04:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Under the Dhee Rani Programme of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a mass marriage ceremony of 51 deserving couples of Sargodha district was organised at the local marriage hall on Friday.
The chief guest was Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Livestock Sardar Asim Sher Maken. The ceremony was attended by Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan, Additional Secretary Social Welfare Amna Munir, Deputy Commissioner Captain Muhammad Waseem, Chairman Punjab education Foundation Malik Shoaib Awan, local leadership of PML-N Chaudhry Shah nawaz Ranjha, Chaudhry Abdul Razzaq Dhillon, Sultan Ali Ranjha and Mian Subhan, along with officers and citizens in large numbers.
Asim Shair Maken presented gifts from the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and gave each couple a gift of essential items and a cash of up to Rs 100,000 through ATM at the beginning of their new life. Special guests, along with the local leadership and officers of the PML-N, went to the seats of the couples and congratulated them on their new beginning with gifts and good wishes.
Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Livestock Sardar Asim Sher Maken, while addressing the ceremony and talking to media representatives, said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, five thousand deserving couples are being married in the second and third phases in the province.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has fulfilled the right of a truly compassionate mother, sister and daughter through the Dhee Rani programme.
He further said that history will remember the Dhi Rani programme of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz with good words. He said that 1500 couples were married in the first phase. Sardar Asim Sher Makeen further said that all the projects of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz are under way with great success. The leadership of PML-N believes in practical steps and not howalow slogans. The middle class has got a lot of relief from the Dhi Rani program and they are praying for Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Later, the newly wed couples were sent off to their homes with lots of prayers.
The minister appreciated Social welfare officers of the division including Divisional Director social welfare Shakira Noureen and Deputy Director Social welfare Zaiba Andeeb on making exampery arrangements for mass marriages.
