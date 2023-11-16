51 criminal gangs busted in Jaranwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The police have busted 51 criminal gangs in Jaranwala and recovered looted items worth Rs.1,02.4 million from them during 2023.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that the police arrested 153 alleged criminals, who were active members of 51 gangs, and recovered three stolen trucks, one wagon, 188 motorcycles, four tractor-trolleys, two mini loaders, 231 buffaloes and cows and 113 mobile-phones.

He said the police solved 49 murder cases and arrested 159 accused whereas investigation into three dacoity-cum-murder cases was completed with arrest of four accused.

Similarly, three blind murder cases were also solved and three accused were arrested, he added.

He said that the police also arrested 113 accused involved in 63 attempt-to-murder cases whereas 66 accused of 23 dacoity cases were arrested. Similarly, 1,420 accused of 773 robbery cases were arrested in addition to nabbing nine accused in three cases of money extortion, one was arrested in abduction-for-ransom case and 335 accused of 257 vehicle and cattle lifting cases, he added.