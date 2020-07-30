51 'criminals' arrested in one day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The police arrested 51 alleged criminals from various parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

Giving some details, a police spokesman said on Thursday that the police arrest 17 drug-traffickers and recovered 3.6 kilograms of charas, 14.

251-kg bhukki (poppy dust) and 135-litre liquor from them besides nabbing 10 gamblers.

Similarly, the police also arrested 18 illicit weapon holders and recovered 15 pistols, two repeaters and one gun from their possession besides nabbing six kite dealers along with 36 kites and 10 bundles of string during this period. Further investigation was under progress.