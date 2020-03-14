UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

51 Criminals Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 05:00 PM

51 criminals held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) ::Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 51 criminals including 15 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

The police arrested 13 persons for possessing illicit weapons and recovered 11 pistols, 2 rifles and a number of bullets/cartridges from their possession.

The police also nabbed 21 drug traffickers and recovered 3.590 kg hashish and 604 liters liquor from their possession.

The police also arrested 12 gamblers and recovering stake money of Rs 16190 from their possession during the same period.

Related Topics

Police Same Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

POL prices are likely to be cut down from April 1s ..

9 minutes ago

KSA suspends all international flights due to coro ..

36 minutes ago

DCT-Abu Dhabi announces temporary closure of main ..

51 minutes ago

Pakistan’s Fashion Week postponed till further o ..

52 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s main tourist attractions to be te ..

1 hour ago

Islamabad United will take on Karachi Kings today

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.