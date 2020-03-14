51 criminals held

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) ::Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 51 criminals including 15 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

The police arrested 13 persons for possessing illicit weapons and recovered 11 pistols, 2 rifles and a number of bullets/cartridges from their possession.

The police also nabbed 21 drug traffickers and recovered 3.590 kg hashish and 604 liters liquor from their possession.

The police also arrested 12 gamblers and recovering stake money of Rs 16190 from their possession during the same period.