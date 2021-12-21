51 'criminals' held, contraband seized

Police Tuesday arrested 51 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Police Tuesday arrested 51 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed six proclaimed offenders and 14 drug pushers and recovered 9.

3 Kg hashish and 91 litres liquor from their possession.

The police also held 14 gamblers and recovered Rs. 6,230 from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 17 persons and recovered 12 pistols, three rifles, three guns, one carbine, one Kalashnikov and a number of bullets from them.