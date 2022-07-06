UrduPoint.com

51 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2022 | 09:49 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 51 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed one proclaimed offender and 21 drug pushers and recovered 6.

7 kg hashish and 611 litres liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 20 persons and recovered 18 pistols, one gun, one kalashnikov and a number of bullets from them. Meanwhile, the police also held 9 kite sellers and recovered 1,750 kites and string rolls from their possession.

