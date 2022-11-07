51 criminals held, contraband seized

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 51 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 51 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed one proclaimed offender and 25 drug pushers and recovered 8.

27 kg hashish and 185 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 9 gamblers and recovered Rs.21,640 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 16 persons and recovered 14 pistols, 2 rifles and a number of bullets from them.