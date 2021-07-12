51 'criminals' Held, Drugs, Weapons Seized
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Police Monday arrested 51 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.
According to police, raiding teams nabbed 22 drug-pushers and recovered 4.10-kg hashish, 2.
6-kg opium and 210 litres of liquor from them.
The police also held eight gamblers with stake money of Rs 10,990.
In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 21 persons and recovered 17 pistols, two guns, two repeaters and a number of bullets from them.