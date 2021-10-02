51 'criminals' held, drugs, weapons seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Police Saturday arrested 51 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, the raiding teams nabbed 15 drug pushers and recovered 3.

4-kg hashish and 122 litres of liquor from their possession. The police also held 23 gamblers and recovered Rs 156,802 from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 13 persons and recovered nine pistols, three repeaters, two guns, two rifles and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.