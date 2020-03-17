51 criminals held in Faisalabad

The police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 51 criminals including 16 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 51 criminals including 16 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the past 24 hours.

The police also arrested 12 illicit weapon holders and recovered 10 pistols, 2 repeaters and a number of bullets/cartridges from their possession.

Similarly, the police also arrested 15 drug traffickers and recovered 8.960 kg hashish and 701 liters liquor from their possession.