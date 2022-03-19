UrduPoint.com

51 Criminals Held With Drugs, Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2022 | 06:40 PM

51 criminals held with drugs, weapons

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 51 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested three proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes. The police have also apprehended one court absconders during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, six drug peddlers were arrested with 15 litre liquor and 1.605 kg Hashish while six illegal weapon holders were held with six pistols and rounds, police sources added.

Police have also arrested 13 kite sellers and 22 firework dealers besides recovering 800 kites, chemical thread and fireworks from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources said.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Robbery Criminals From Weapon Court

Recent Stories

PM stresses need to ring-fense major cities for pr ..

PM stresses need to ring-fense major cities for protection of agriculture land

34 minutes ago
 Attack on Sindh House: SC issues notice to PTI, ot ..

Attack on Sindh House: SC issues notice to PTI, others for Monday

2 hours ago
 PTI issues show cause notice to dissidents

PTI issues show cause notice to dissidents

2 hours ago
 Social media reacts as Jemima Khan’s face pictur ..

Social media reacts as Jemima Khan’s face picture with bruises goes viral

3 hours ago
 OIC official anthem, Hum Mustafavi Hain, launched

OIC official anthem, Hum Mustafavi Hain, launched

3 hours ago
 SBP, banks hold mela to promote financing for affo ..

SBP, banks hold mela to promote financing for affordable housing

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>