51 criminals held with drugs, weapons

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 51 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested three proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes. The police have also apprehended one court absconders during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, six drug peddlers were arrested with 15 litre liquor and 1.605 kg Hashish while six illegal weapon holders were held with six pistols and rounds, police sources added.

Police have also arrested 13 kite sellers and 22 firework dealers besides recovering 800 kites, chemical thread and fireworks from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources said.