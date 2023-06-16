UrduPoint.com

51 CTP Wardens Promoted

June 16, 2023

51 CTP wardens promoted

As many as 51 wardens of City Traffic Police (CTP) have been promoted in next grades after completing all requirements of department promotion mechanism

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :As many as 51 wardens of City Traffic Police (CTP) have been promoted in next grades after completing all requirements of department promotion mechanism.

CTP spokesman said here on Friday that City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal flanked by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Maqsood Ahmad Lone decorated the promotee traffic wardens with new badges and ranks during a formal ceremony.

Both officers directed the traffic wardens to perform their duties diligently and devotedly for bringing laurel for the department by delivering excellent service for greater interest of the general public. A number of steps would be taken for welfare of police force to increase their moral, they added.

