51 districts hit by locust attack; spray continue: NDMA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :As many as 51 districts of the country were hit by locust attack, said spokesman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

In a statement, he said 27 districts of Balochistan, 9 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 13 of Punjab, 2 districts of Sindh were hit by the locust attacks.

The authority was conducting both aerial and ground spray of locust hit districts of the country, he added.

The spraying of 6,690 hectare areas of Balochistan, 2,000 of Punjab, 492 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 28 hectare areas of Sindh have been completed in last 24 hours.

NDMA has completed the survey of 132,000 hectare areas of Balochistan, 75,000 hectare area of Punjab, 71,000 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 150,000 hectare area of Sindh in last 24 hours, the statement added.