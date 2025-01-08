Open Menu

51 Gas Compressors Seized, 3 Vendors Held

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2025 | 06:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) District administration here Wednesday seized 51 compressors from different shops and arrested 3 shopkeepers during ongoing operation against vendors for selling gas compressor.

Under the supervision of the district administration, actions are underway against shopkeepers selling gas compressors in different areas of Quetta.

On this occasion, Special Magistrate Ehsamuddin Kakar, along with officials of the gas department, took action against shopkeepers selling gas compressors in different areas of the city and seized 51 compressors from different shops and arrested 3 shopkeepers.

Similarly, Special Magistrate Haseeb Sardar also took action against shopkeepers selling gas compressors in different areas and seized 42 compressors and held 3 shopkeepers and sent them to jail for further legal processes.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lieutenant (retd) Saad Bin Asad said that indiscriminate actions against the gas compressor mafia would be taken on a daily basis and no one would be spared.

