51 Gas Compressors Seized, 3 Vendors Held
Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2025 | 06:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) District administration here Wednesday seized 51 compressors from different shops and arrested 3 shopkeepers during ongoing operation against vendors for selling gas compressor.
Under the supervision of the district administration, actions are underway against shopkeepers selling gas compressors in different areas of Quetta.
On this occasion, Special Magistrate Ehsamuddin Kakar, along with officials of the gas department, took action against shopkeepers selling gas compressors in different areas of the city and seized 51 compressors from different shops and arrested 3 shopkeepers.
Similarly, Special Magistrate Haseeb Sardar also took action against shopkeepers selling gas compressors in different areas and seized 42 compressors and held 3 shopkeepers and sent them to jail for further legal processes.
On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lieutenant (retd) Saad Bin Asad said that indiscriminate actions against the gas compressor mafia would be taken on a daily basis and no one would be spared.
Recent Stories
UAE to host six global conferences for first time in 2025
RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Business Growth Services
Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of ‘Farm To Plate’ agri-te ..
PTI seeks funds from assemblies’ members, ticketholders
‘Plant the Emirates’ Programme strengthens sustainable national food securit ..
Imran Khan’s applications for medical examination, communication with sons app ..
Excessive taxes hinders business operations but Pakistan to fulfill IMF program: ..
Second cohort of Indonesian medical staff arrives at UAE floating hospital withi ..
Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi: 18 years of achievements, human empowerment
Gaddafi Stadium, National Bank Stadium near completion to host ICC Champions Tro ..
NYU Abu Dhabi launches PhD programme in Astrophysics and Space Systems
World’s Coolest Winter campaign named Strategic Partner of 1 Billion Followers ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FTO disposes of 9000 complaints, decide cases in 60 days: Adviser Incharge2 minutes ago
-
51 gas compressors seized, 3 vendors held2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reports new WPV1 case12 minutes ago
-
Measures taken for welfare of special persons reviewed12 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara visits Tarbela Ghazi Tunnel V, reviews security measures12 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister urges expansion of police service centers across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa12 minutes ago
-
Meeting held about replacement of old local buses in Quetta22 minutes ago
-
PMDC directed to revoke medical colleges' licenses on non-compliance22 minutes ago
-
UHE launches new research journal to promote academic excellence22 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews ADP 2024-25 measures22 minutes ago
-
Governor KP emphasizes role of social welfare organizations in serving humanity22 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of noted writer Muhammad Hussain Turk observed32 minutes ago