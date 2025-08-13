Open Menu

51 Hearings Conducted At Ombudsman’s Regional Office

Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2025 | 05:30 PM

51 hearings conducted at Ombudsman’s Regional Office

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman in Bahawalpur conducted hearings into 51 cases, filed against different federal departments.

According to an official press release issued here, Tahir Nawaz Khan, the Commissioner at the Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman in Bahawalpur, conducted hearing into 51 cases filed against different federal departments, especially utility providers.

He conducted hearing into applications filed against Multan Electric Company, Sui Gas Company, Passport Office, NADRA and others.

He directed the officials concerned to resolve complaints regarding electricity bills, change defective electricity meters and resolve MEPCO related other issues. On his directives, relief was provided to the applicants who submitted their applications against MEPCO.

The press release concluded that people could submit their applications against federal departments by post or email to the Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman in Bahawalpur.

