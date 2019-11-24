UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

51 Hindu Yatrees Arrive On 10-day Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 06:50 PM

51 Hindu yatrees arrive on 10-day visit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :A delegation of 51 Hindu yatrees, led by Sain Youdhishtar Lal, arrived here on Sunday through Wagah border crossing on a 10-day visit.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amir Ahmed, ETPB Additional Secretary Tariq Wazir Khan, Secretary Shrines Syed Faraz Abbas and ETPB spokesman welcomed the yatress on their arrival. The ETPB chairman also presented them bouquet and gave them gifts.

Talking to the media, Youdhishtar said they had come to Pakistan with a message of friendship and brotherhood. He said, "Steps taken by the Pakistani government for renovation of Mandirs (temples) are commendable." He said that they were thankful to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for opening Kartarpur Corridor, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiative had proved that he wanted peace in the region.

He said, "Every year more love and respect is given by the ETPB to the yatrees." Secretary Shrines Syed Faraz Abbas said the board had made all possible arrangements to provide the best facilities and security to the yatrees during their visit.

He said the Hindu yatrees would go back to their homeland on December 4. They would perform their religious rituals in Mirpur Mathelo at Shadani Darbar and also visit Sukkur Sadhu Bela and Ghokti Mandir. The yatrees would use special buses to reach their destinations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Visit Sukkur Wagah Mirpur Mathelo Bela December Border Sunday Media All Government Best Love Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Commander of Land Forces receives Chief of Staff o ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy launches ‘Smart Industry Award’ ..

1 hour ago

EAD, Borouge empower UAE youth to champion sustain ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi, French Armed Forces Minister ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Aff ..

2 hours ago

RTA launches Digital Coach for training public tra ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.