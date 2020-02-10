51 kgs Hashish recovered, three drug peddlers held in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Multan police have arrested three notorious drug peddlers and recovered over 51 kilograms Hashish from their possession during a crack down launched by Dehli Gate police station here on Monday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO)Muhammad Zubair Dareshak, the Dehli Gate police under the supervision of SP City Division Javed Khan launched a crack down against drug peddlers.

The police team arrested three drug peddlers Esa Khan, Aurangzaib and Khurram Shahzad, however, another drug peddler Dastagir alias Sunny managed to escape from the scene. The police also recovered more than 51 kgs Hashish from their possession.

The criminals were going to deliver the drugs in different educational institutes of the city, police sources added.

Case has been registered against the criminals. The CPO Muhammad Zubair Dareshak appreciated the police team effort.