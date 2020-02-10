UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

51 Kgs Hashish Recovered, Three Drug Peddlers Held In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 02:17 PM

51 kgs Hashish recovered, three drug peddlers held in Multan

Multan police have arrested three notorious drug peddlers and recovered over 51 kilograms Hashish from their possession during a crack down launched by Dehli Gate police station here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Multan police have arrested three notorious drug peddlers and recovered over 51 kilograms Hashish from their possession during a crack down launched by Dehli Gate police station here on Monday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO)Muhammad Zubair Dareshak, the Dehli Gate police under the supervision of SP City Division Javed Khan launched a crack down against drug peddlers.

The police team arrested three drug peddlers Esa Khan, Aurangzaib and Khurram Shahzad, however, another drug peddler Dastagir alias Sunny managed to escape from the scene. The police also recovered more than 51 kgs Hashish from their possession.

The criminals were going to deliver the drugs in different educational institutes of the city, police sources added.

Case has been registered against the criminals. The CPO Muhammad Zubair Dareshak appreciated the police team effort.

Related Topics

Multan Police Police Station Drugs Kyrgystani Som Criminals From

Recent Stories

PML-Q terms its talks with govt-committee successf ..

1 minute ago

Six People Killed, 11 Others Injured in Car Bomb B ..

2 minutes ago

Iran Intends to Continue Cooperation With Russia i ..

8 minutes ago

Merkel 'heir' gives up on 2021 candidacy: party so ..

8 minutes ago

European stock lose ground at open

8 minutes ago

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) se ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.