51 Lawyers Submit Nomination Papers To Contest HDBA Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2023 | 09:38 PM

As many as 51 lawyers have submitted the nomination papers to contest the March 18 elections of Hyderabad District Bar Association (HDBA).

As many as 51 lawyers have submitted the nomination papers to contest the March 18 elections of Hyderabad District Bar Association (HDBA).

According to the Election Committee, which displayed the initial list of candidates at the bar here on Saturday, 4 candidates had filed the forms for the seat of President, 5 for Vice President, 6 for General Secretary, 8 for Joint Secretary, 3 for Treasurer and 4 for library Secretary.

As many as 21 nominations have been received for the 7 seats of Members Managing Committee (MMC).

The scrutiny of the nomination papers would be carried out on February 27 followed by declaring the list of eligible candidates on the same day.

The candidates could withdraw the nomination forms by March 2, the day when the final list of contestants would be declared.

The final list of the valid voters would be displayed on March 10 and the provisional election result would be announced on the night of the election day.

The Sindh Bar Council is supposed to issue the final result on March 21.

