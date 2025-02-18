5.1-magnitude quake jolts Swat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) 5.1-magnitude earthquake tremors were felt in Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its surrounding areas on Tuesday.

According to a private news channel and Seismological Center, the epicenter was the border area of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

Panic spread among residents, who rushed out of their homes reciting Kalma Tayyaba.

No reports of casualties or property damage have been received so far.