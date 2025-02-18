Open Menu

5.1-magnitude Quake Jolts Swat

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2025 | 01:40 PM

5.1-magnitude quake jolts Swat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) 5.1-magnitude earthquake tremors were felt in Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its surrounding areas on Tuesday.

According to a private news channel and Seismological Center, the epicenter was the border area of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

Panic spread among residents, who rushed out of their homes reciting Kalma Tayyaba.

No reports of casualties or property damage have been received so far.

Recent Stories

Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation on ..

Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation oncology network in GCC

46 minutes ago
 ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in produ ..

ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in production of commercial naval vess ..

1 hour ago
 At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on ..

At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on landing in Toronto

1 hour ago
 Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation ..

Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation agreement at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss bilateral relations

3 hours ago
At least 31 dead after bus crash in Bolivia

At least 31 dead after bus crash in Bolivia

4 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution, TotalEnergies mark two-year an ..

ADNOC Distribution, TotalEnergies mark two-year anniversary of TEME joint ventur ..

4 hours ago
 China's NEV output, sales surge in January

China's NEV output, sales surge in January

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2025

5 hours ago
 290 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza Strip

290 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza Strip

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan