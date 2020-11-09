51 more corona cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :About 51 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 16106 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 345705 people were screened for the virus till November 08, out of which 51 more were reported positive.

As many as 15700 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 154 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.