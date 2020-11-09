UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

51 More Corona Cases Reported In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

51 more corona cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :About 51 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 16106 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 345705 people were screened for the virus till November 08, out of which 51 more were reported positive.

As many as 15700 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 154 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan November Sunday Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DIDI announces winners for iForDesign competition

2 hours ago

National Service and Reserve Authority holds works ..

3 hours ago

DHA doctors perform first-ever intrauterine fetal ..

3 hours ago

Etihad changes organisational structure

3 hours ago

Hope Probe will reach Martian Orbit on February 9, ..

3 hours ago

ERC land aid convoy arrives in Damascus to help li ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.