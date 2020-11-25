51 more corona cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :About 51 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 16942 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health DirectorateCell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 386243 people were screened for the virus till November 25, out of which 51 more were reported positive.

As many as 16153 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 165 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.