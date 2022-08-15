51 motorcycles impounded on violation of one wheeling

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi during crackdown have impounded 51 motorcycles and more than 170 were issued challan tickets for the alteration of motorcycles for one wheeling and incomplete documents.

On the orders of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad, City Traffic Police Rawalpindi launched action against the perpetrators of one-wheeling on the occasion of Independence Day.

The operation was conducted on Murree Road, Sixth Road, Peshawar Road, Mall Road, Jhelum Road, old Airport Road along with other important highways.

All circle in-charges were given a special task, due to the best strategy and coordination, no one-wheeling was allowed on any highway and due to the hard work of the officers, no untoward incident occurred. Chief Traffic Officer said one-wheeling was a punishable offense and the accused involved would be brought to justice.

He said the traffic police would continue crackdown on the accused who were playing with the lives of citizens.