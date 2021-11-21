51 new cases of dengue reported in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 51 new cases of dengue reported from various areas of the province while the number of recoveries in a single day was 57.

According to updates shared by Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response System here Sunday, no mortality has been reported due to dengue in last 12 hours.

The tally of total dengue cases till date is 10,020 and the number of recoveries in the same period is 9848.