UrduPoint.com

51 New Cases Of Dengue Reported In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 10:10 PM

51 new cases of dengue reported in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 51 new cases of dengue reported from various areas of the province while the number of recoveries in a single day was 57.

According to updates shared by Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response System here Sunday, no mortality has been reported due to dengue in last 12 hours.

The tally of total dengue cases till date is 10,020 and the number of recoveries in the same period is 9848.

Related Topics

Dengue Same Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE-Saudi joint military exercise continues

UAE-Saudi joint military exercise continues

40 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winner of DP World Tou ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winner of DP World Tour Championship Dubai

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits Bahrain Pavilion at Expo ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Bahrain Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed receives President of Kuwait Ol ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed receives President of Kuwait Olympic Committee

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Defence to host workshop on Partnered ..

Ministry of Defence to host workshop on Partnered Military Operations

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Omani Deputy Prime ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Omani Deputy Prime Minister for Relations and Int ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.