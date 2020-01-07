UrduPoint.com
51% Pakistanis Who Had Heard Of The PIC Incident In Lahore Blame Lawyers For The Incident: Gallup Survey

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 01:18 PM

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 51% Pakistanis who had heard of the PIC incident in Lahore blame lawyers for the incident

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th January, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 51% Pakistanis who had heard of the PIC incident in Lahore blame lawyers for the incident.A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, "Recently, there has been a fight between doctors and lawyers.Have you read/heard anything about this?" In response, 58% said yes, and 38% said no.

4% did not know or wish to respond.Respondents who had heard about the incident were further asked, "In your opinion, who was to blame for this incident?" In response,51% said lawyers, 6% said doctors said 37% said both.

2% named others and 4% did not know or wish to respond.PR/FK------------------------------------Armed forces chiefs' tenure bills approved in NAISLAMABAD, January 7 (Online): The National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday has approved the amendment bills regarding extension in the tenure of the services chiefs and chairman of joint chiefs of the staff committee.According to details, voting was held on all three Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill 2020, the Pakistan Air Force (Amendment) Bill 2020 and the Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill 2020 under the supervision of NA Speaker Asad Qaiser.Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan was also present in the assembly.At the start of the session, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak requested the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to withdraw their recommendations regarding amendments in the bills over which, PPP MNA Naveed Qamar took back the suggestions.

Religious parties Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) didn't participate in the voting process and walked out of the NA declaring it as "fake".Subsequently, the session was adjourned till 4pm today (Wednesday).As per amendments, the hiring of the services chiefs and chairman of the joint chief of staff committee would be the right of the prime minister and his decision to appoint, reappoint or extend the tenures of chiefs and the chairman cannot be challenged in any court.The age limit for the appointment has been fixed at 64 years in the case of reappointment and extension, otherwise, the officer will retire at the age of 60 years.Earlier, National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence had unanimously approved the three bills concerning tenures of the services chiefs and the chairman of joint chief of staff committee.The session was chaired by Chairman Standing Committee on Defence Amjad Khan and other government representatives were also present."The amendments were passed unanimously by the body.

I congratulate the entire country and the opposition parties," defence minister Pervez Khattak said.

