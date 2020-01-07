According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 51% Pakistanis who had heard of the PIC incident in Lahore blame lawyers for the incident

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 51% Pakistanis who had heard of the PIC incident in Lahore blame lawyers for the incident.

A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Recently, there has been a fight between doctors and lawyers.

Have you read/heard anything about this?” In response, 58% said yes, and 38% said no. 4% did not know or wish to respond.

Respondents who had heard about the incident were further asked, “In your opinion, who was to blame for this incident?” In response, 51% said lawyers, 6% said doctors said 37% said both. 2% named others and 4% did not know or wish to respond.