UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

51% Pakistanis Who Had Heard Of The PIC Incident In Lahore Blame Lawyers For The Incident

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 01:36 PM

51% Pakistanis who had heard of the PIC incident in Lahore blame lawyers for the incident

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 51% Pakistanis who had heard of the PIC incident in Lahore blame lawyers for the incident

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 51% Pakistanis who had heard of the PIC incident in Lahore blame lawyers for the incident.
A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Recently, there has been a fight between doctors and lawyers.

Have you read/heard anything about this?” In response, 58% said yes, and 38% said no. 4% did not know or wish to respond.
Respondents who had heard about the incident were further asked, “In your opinion, who was to blame for this incident?” In response, 51% said lawyers, 6% said doctors said 37% said both. 2% named others and 4% did not know or wish to respond.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Lawyers Gallup Women From

Recent Stories

PAF Training Aircraft crashes near Mianwali

12 minutes ago

51% Pakistanis who had heard of the PIC incident i ..

23 minutes ago

Polling for district Bar Association RWP on Jan 11

23 minutes ago

PM is expected to visit Malaysia at the end of thi ..

30 minutes ago

Iran designates US forces 'terrorists' for killing ..

27 minutes ago

Stephens blasts Brisbane organisers over 'respect' ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.