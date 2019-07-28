UrduPoint.com
51 POs Arrested In One Day

Sun 28th July 2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) ::The police in a drive against criminals have arrested 51 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) from Faisalabad district during last 24 hours.

This was stated by spokesman of police here on Sunday.

The police also recovered illegal weapons including five pistols from the POs, he added.

He further said that police recovered 3.965 kilograms marijuana,1.500kgs puppy dust (Bhukki) and 126 liters Liquor from drug traffickers and locked them behind the bars.

More Stories From Pakistan

