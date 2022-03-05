51 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 51 power pilferers during separate operations launched across the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 51 power pilferers during separate operations launched across the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday.

The MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 51,231 electricity units.

A sum of Rs 793,000 fine was imposed while FIR was registered against three of them over their involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.