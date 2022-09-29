51 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The teams of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 51 power pilferers in a single day during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab, MEPCO official told on Thursday.

MEPCO teams accompanied by the members of task force raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 55,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.5 million fine was imposed while registered cases against two power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.