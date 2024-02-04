Open Menu

51 Power Pilferers Netted Across The MEPCO Region

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2024 | 04:30 PM

51 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 51 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region on Sunday.

The taskforce teams have raided at various places and got registered 27 new cases against power pilferers and caught three more power pilferers with red handed.

Over Rs 2.7 million fine was imposed on power pilferers. Rs 31.3 million was recovered from running and dead defaulters in a day.

The recovery from domestic, commercial, industrial and tubewell defaulters was made during the ongoing operation.

