51 prisoners released from Central Jail

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 51 prisoners were released from the Central Jail after 30 days remission on Eid-ul-Azha given by Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.

Jail Superintendent Chaudhry Asghar Ali on Saturday said 43 prisoners were releasedunder the announcement of the Punjab government while eight others involved in minor caseswere released by the jail authority.