51 professional beggars held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2022 | 09:46 PM

The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday launched a crackdown on professional beggars, and arrested 51 beggars from different areas of the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday launched a crackdown on professional beggars, and arrested 51 beggars from different areas of the city.

The action was taken under the directions of Incharge Beggar Squad to discourage the menace of begging and avoid risk of road accidents due to jaywalking of tramps, said Rawalpindi Police spokesman.

Beggars were detained in different police stations of the city.

On this occasion, SSP Operations Waseem Riaz said that the special beggar squad was working hard to counter the increasing number of professional beggars.

"The professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase the risk of accidents. Therefore, the public is also requested to discourage such factors. This is in the best interest of the society", he said.

