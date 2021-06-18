51 profiteers fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Special price control magistrates imposed fine on 51 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in various parts of the city on Friday.

A spokesman for the administration said that the magistrates inspected 867 shops in various markets and bazaars to check prices of various daily-use items. They found 51 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering. Therefore, the magistrates imposed Rs 47,500 fine on them.