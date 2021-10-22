UrduPoint.com

51 Profiteers Fined In Faisalabad

The district price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 65,000 on shopkeepers over selling essential items at higher rates on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The district price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 65,000 on shopkeepers over selling essential items at higher rates on Friday.

According to official sources, the magistrates held 761 inspections in various markets and bazaars and caught 51 retailers selling essential items at exorbitant rates.

