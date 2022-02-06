UrduPoint.com

51 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2022 | 09:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.87,000 on 51 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during past 24 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said on Sunday that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 51 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.87,000 on them and warnedthat they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.

