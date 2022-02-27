51 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates imposed fine on 51 shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Sunday that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabadand found 51 shopkeepers for profiteering and imposed a total fine of Rs 93,000on them.