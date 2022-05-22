51 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates have imposed Rs 88,000 on 51 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Sunday that price control magistrates inspected 783 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not shun profiteering, he added.