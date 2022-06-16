51 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 126,000 fine on 51 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Thursday that price control magistrates inspected 899 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not shun profiteering, he added.