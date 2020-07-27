UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

51 Shops Sealed Over SOPs Violation

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 10:45 PM

51 shops sealed over SOPs violation

The City district administration, during an inspection operation in the provincial capital on Monday, sealed 51 shops and imposed Rs 17,800 fine over violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), announced by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The City district administration, during an inspection operation in the provincial capital on Monday, sealed 51 shops and imposed Rs 17,800 fine over violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), announced by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus.

A spokesperson for the City district administration said that violation of the SOPs would not be tolerated and all shops and markets violating the orders in this regard would be sealed. He said that the district administration's inspection teams were present in the field to take action against violators.

He mentioned that a total of 1,343 shops as well as public transport vehicles were checked and 118 violations of the SOPs were observed during the inspection.

Related Topics

Fine Vehicles Market All Government

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi chairs â€˜Innovation Industries: Lo ..

5 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2 ..

2 hours ago

Emirates resumes service to Nairobi, Baghdad and B ..

2 hours ago

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Visits ..

3 hours ago

Anti Corruption Establishment retrieves 53 Kanal s ..

52 seconds ago

Flour being supplied in KP as per Govt quota: Dire ..

53 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.