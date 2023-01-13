51 vehicles challaned, 41 held for violating law in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :At least 51 vehicles were challaned for violating the law and 41 vehicles were taken into custody over the absence of route permit original documents on National Highway N25 in Quetta on Friday.

Under the supervision of the Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Quetta, Manzoor Ahmad Pahoor, on Quetta Chaman National Highway N25, the action was taken against those who did not carry SOPs, speeding, loading, route permit, papers and fitness certificate.

On this occasion, 51 vehicles were challaned for violating the law, while 41 vehicles were taken into custody over the absence of route permits of original documents so that they should present their route permits to the relevant authorities.

During this operation, DSP Motorway Police, Chief Controlling Officer, Superintendent RTA Quetta Hamidullah Muhammad Hassni, Traffic Police, Levies and RTA staff were also present.

On this occasion, the action was also taken against those who did not have a route permit, while instructions were also given to implement the SOPs regarding the prevention of accidents.

In this regard, Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Quetta division saidthat strict measures were being taken to prevent accidents within the division in order to protect the precious lives of the public during traveling.

Speeding and overloading should be avoided on national highways as it leads to accidents, he added.

He said that all vehicle owners should keep the route permit and other documents with them so that they could be presented to the concerned authorities during checking.

He said that actions regarding speeding, overloading and SOPs would be continued for interest of public lives in the area.