UrduPoint.com

51 Vehicles Challaned, 41 Held For Violating Law In Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2023 | 09:00 PM

51 vehicles challaned, 41 held for violating law in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :At least 51 vehicles were challaned for violating the law and 41 vehicles were taken into custody over the absence of route permit original documents on National Highway N25 in Quetta on Friday.

Under the supervision of the Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Quetta, Manzoor Ahmad Pahoor, on Quetta Chaman National Highway N25, the action was taken against those who did not carry SOPs, speeding, loading, route permit, papers and fitness certificate.

On this occasion, 51 vehicles were challaned for violating the law, while 41 vehicles were taken into custody over the absence of route permits of original documents so that they should present their route permits to the relevant authorities.

During this operation, DSP Motorway Police, Chief Controlling Officer, Superintendent RTA Quetta Hamidullah Muhammad Hassni, Traffic Police, Levies and RTA staff were also present.

On this occasion, the action was also taken against those who did not have a route permit, while instructions were also given to implement the SOPs regarding the prevention of accidents.

In this regard, Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Quetta division saidthat strict measures were being taken to prevent accidents within the division in order to protect the precious lives of the public during traveling.

Speeding and overloading should be avoided on national highways as it leads to accidents, he added.

He said that all vehicle owners should keep the route permit and other documents with them so that they could be presented to the concerned authorities during checking.

He said that actions regarding speeding, overloading and SOPs would be continued for interest of public lives in the area.

Related Topics

Quetta Police Motorway Vehicles Vehicle RTA Traffic Chaman All

Recent Stories

Expanded Youth MMA Championship begins this weeken ..

Expanded Youth MMA Championship begins this weekend at Mubadala Arena

35 minutes ago
 Shurooq launches Sky Adventures in Central Region

Shurooq launches Sky Adventures in Central Region

35 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Mauro Vieira on a ..

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Mauro Vieira on appointment as Brazil&#039;s Fo ..

35 minutes ago
 Etihad Credit Insurance appoints Raja Al Mazrouei ..

Etihad Credit Insurance appoints Raja Al Mazrouei as Acting CEO

36 minutes ago
 UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, UK coun ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, UK counterpart sign MoU to drive ener ..

36 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates EAD’s marine resear ..

Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates EAD’s marine research vessel, ‘Jaywun’

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.