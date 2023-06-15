UrduPoint.com

510 Criminals Arrested During June In Faislabad

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023 | 11:38 PM

The police claimed to have arrested 510 criminals from different parts of Faisalabad during first fortnight of June 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The police claimed to have arrested 510 criminals from different parts of Faisalabad during first fortnight of June 2023.

Police spokesman said here on Thursday that the police nabbed 152 proclaimed offenders, 91 court absconders and 35 gamblers during first half of June.

Similarly, the police also arrested 104 illegal weapon holders and recovered 92 pistols, 4 repeaters, 3 rifles, 3 guns, one Kalashnikov, 1 carbine and 261 bullets/cartridges from their possession during first two weeks of current month.

Meanwhile, the police nabbed 128 drug traffickers and recovered 44.147 kilograms (kg) charas, 2 kg Bhakki (poppy dust) and 1049 liter liquor from their possession during this period, he added.

