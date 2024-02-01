5100 Police Personnel To Depute In Polling Stations Throught Sukkur: SSP
Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Over 51,00 Police personnel will be deputed in the Sukkur district to provide foolproof security to polling stations of sensitive areas and to help and guide the voters.
SSP Sukkur, Zubair Nazeer Shaikh on Thursday has said the Sukkur police will also provide help and guidance to women, old citizens and handicapped individuals during the polling.
He said the Police personnel will present on their fixed positions to perform election duty before time in the district to perform their duties with national enthusiasm.
SSP Sukkur visited a spot where an election control room is being set up and was briefed about officers regarding security of election in the district.
