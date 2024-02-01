Open Menu

5100 Police Personnel To Depute In Polling Stations Throught Sukkur: SSP

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2024 | 02:50 PM

5100 Police personnel to depute in Polling Stations throught Sukkur: SSP

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Over 51,00 Police personnel will be deputed in the Sukkur district to provide foolproof security to polling stations of sensitive areas and to help and guide the voters.

SSP Sukkur, Zubair Nazeer Shaikh on Thursday has said the Sukkur police will also provide help and guidance to women, old citizens and handicapped individuals during the polling.

He said the Police personnel will present on their fixed positions to perform election duty before time in the district to perform their duties with national enthusiasm.

SSP Sukkur visited a spot where an election control room is being set up and was briefed about officers regarding security of election in the district.

Related Topics

Election Police Guide Sukkur Women

Recent Stories

ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday f ..

ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday for elections

1 hour ago
 Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England o ..

Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 4

1 hour ago
 PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

2 hours ago
 Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict ..

Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi

2 hours ago
 ECP to review law and order situation in two provi ..

ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today

3 hours ago
 Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakista ..

Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

6 hours ago
 First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khur ..

First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest

15 hours ago
 EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

15 hours ago
 Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

15 hours ago
 Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't d ..

Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan