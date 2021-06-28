UrduPoint.com
510,712 Persons Vaccinated Against Corona

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 02:30 PM

510,712 persons vaccinated against corona

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 510,712 persons got vaccinated so far against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district,said District Health Officer Dr. Attaul Munim on Monday.

He said that 397,576 citizens received the first dose, while 73,800 were administered second dose of the vaccine.

DHO said that 25,364 health workers were given the first dose, whereas 13,972 received second dose of the vaccine.

"Sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine is available in the district. As of now 17,831 first doses and 11,887 second doses are in the stock in Faisalabad",he said.

He highlighted that 34 vaccination centers were operational in various areas of the city: Allied Hospital, District Head Quarters Hospital, Government General Hospital G.M Abad ,Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad ,Tehsil Head Quarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah Sports Complex Jaranwala Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB ,New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB ,Chak 229-Rb Chak 65-GB RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan RHC Chak 400-GB ,RHC Chak 153-RB RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB.

He said the timings of these vaccination centers were 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except Sports Complex Samanabad center which would remain open round the clock.

