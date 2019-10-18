UrduPoint.com
511 drug-peddlers arrested in 27 days in Lahore

Lahore police, during its ongoing crackdown on drug-peddlers around educational institutions in the city, have arrested 511 accused persons during the last 27 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Lahore police, during its ongoing crackdown on drug-peddlers around educational institutions in the city, have arrested 511 accused persons during the last 27 days.

As per details, City Division Police arrested 121, Cantt Division 102, Civil Lines 42, Sadar 117, Iqbal Town 53 and Model Town Division police arrested 76 accused during the campaign.

Police also recovered 212kg charas, 64.5grm Ice, 613grm heroin, 21.780kg opium, 1,240 intoxicating capsules, 9kg Bhang and 4,336 litres of liquor from the arrested criminals.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said youth was future of the nation and Lahore police would not allow anyone to damage the future of our youth and nation.

