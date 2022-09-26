512 coronavirus samples collected in 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The District Health Authority (DHA) Rawalpindi had collected around 512 Coronavirus samples during the last 24 hours, out of which 511 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.20 per cent.

As per the latest data released by the DHA here Monday, one more patient was reported from Rawal town, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 47,648.

He added that the infected cases included 44,025 from Rawalpindi and 3,623 from other districts. "Presently, 12 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one is admitted at any district's health facility", the report added.

The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.