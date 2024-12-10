512 Fake Fertilizer Bags Seized
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2024 | 07:49 PM
A joint team of agriculture department and police intercepted a mini-truck and recovered 512 bags of fake fertilizers worth around Rs 4 million at the industrial estate area near China Chowk on Tuesday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) A joint team of agriculture department and police intercepted a mini-truck and recovered 512 bags of fake fertilizers worth around Rs 4 million at the industrial estate area near China Chowk on Tuesday.
According to the details, assistant fertilizers controller Allah Rakha, on a tip-off, intercepted a pick-up truck at industrial estate area. The raid yielded recovery of 512 bags of alleged fake fertilizers of a specific brand. Each bag weighed four kilogram, packed in 128 crates.
Its value was assessed at approximately Rs 4 million.
The official has sent a request to police for registration of an FIR against three accused including owners Anil Liaquat, and Amir Kanju and driver Muhammad Raja Zahid.
Samples have been collected and sent to laboratory for analysis.
Officials said that the crackdown against elements involved in preparing fake pesticides and fertilizers would continue unhindered as per orders of Punjab Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, the agriculture spokesman said.
Recent Stories
MNS Agri University organizes innovative projects exhibition
LESCO resolves 1,088 complaints
Rawalpindi Police arrest 26 outlaws
Danyal assesses 'Free Medicine Project' at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology
CDA okays reorganization of Enforcement Wing
Justice Ayesha A Malik calls for urgent action on Gender-based violence
Court rejects physical remand request of 146 PTI activists
President, PM laud security forces for successful operation against Khawarij in ..
IRSA releases 84,200 cusecs water
20th Governor State Bank inter-banks cricket tournament begins
Benevolent fund board transfers Rs 40.7mln to applicants
GRASP funded Cutting-Edge Cold Storage, Onion Processing Unit inaugurated in Khu ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MNS Agri University organizes innovative projects exhibition2 minutes ago
-
LESCO resolves 1,088 complaints2 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 26 outlaws2 minutes ago
-
Danyal assesses 'Free Medicine Project' at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology2 minutes ago
-
CDA okays reorganization of Enforcement Wing1 minute ago
-
Justice Ayesha A Malik calls for urgent action on Gender-based violence1 minute ago
-
Court rejects physical remand request of 146 PTI activists1 minute ago
-
President, PM laud security forces for successful operation against Khawarij in Zhob1 minute ago
-
IRSA releases 84,200 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
U.S Consulate organises self-defence training for women51 minutes ago
-
KMC Council to meet on Dec 1251 minutes ago
-
100m MDG water to be supplied to Karachi by Aug 2025: Mayor Karachi51 minutes ago