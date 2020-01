512 missing children handed over to parents

(@imziishan)

The Khidmat-i-Masoom Welfare Trust (KMWT) Larkana safely handed-over 512 missing children to their parents in year 2019

This was stated by Founder of the KMWT Larkana Haji Ali Anwar Khokhar on Monday.

He appealed to the parents to keep an eye over their children and handlethem politely.