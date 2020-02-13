UrduPoint.com
5.126 Kg Hashish Seized, 15 Arrested In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 04:15 PM

5.126 kg hashish seized, 15 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested fifteen accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested fifteen accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman said Thursday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 15 accused recovering 5.

126 kilogram hashish, 55 liter of liquor, 5 pistols of 30 bore, 2 rifle of 223 bore, 2 gun of 12 bore and bullets 105 from them.

The accused identified as Muhammad Shamreez, Ansaraam alyas Soomi, Zeshan Iqbal, Naveed Raza, Faisal, Shahbeer Ahmad, Shahbaz, Nadeem, Hakim Khan, Hamaad Faheemand others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

