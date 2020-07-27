UrduPoint.com
513 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Sindh: Chief Minister

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Monday said 513 new cases of coronavirus had been reported taking the tally to 118,824 during the last 24 hours in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Monday said 513 new cases of coronavirus had been reported taking the tally to 118,824 during the last 24 hours in Sindh.

He, in a statement, said 8,742 people were tested for COVID-19. 11 more deaths were also witnessed surging the death toll to 2162 during the period.

The chief minister said the current deduction rate was six percent adding so far 718,548 samples were tested constituting overall 17 percent detection rate.

Murad Shah said the death rate was 1.8 percent.

He added that 1,077 patients had recovered overnight raising the number of patients recovered so far to 108,480. The recovery rate was 91 percent.

According to the chief minister currently 8,182 patients were under treatment, of them 7,655 in home isolation, six at isolation centers and 521 in different hospitals.

The condition of 489 patients was stated to be critical, of them 76 had been shifted to ventilators, he added.

Murad Shah said out of 513 new cases of corona,138 had been detected from Karachi including East 43, South 38, Central and Korangi 20 each, Malir nine and West eight.

He added that Shikarpur had 32 new cases, Ghotki 31, Hyderabad and Sukkur 26 each, Shaheed Benazirabad 23, Khairpur 20, Badin and Kashmore nine each, Mirpurkhas 17, Larkana and Jamshoro 14 each, Naushehroferoze and Sanghar 13 each, Umerkot 10, Tando Mohammad Khan eight, Dadu seven, Kambar six, Jacobabad five, Sujawal four, Matiari and Tando Allahayar three each and Thatta two.

He urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures as part of day to day life.

