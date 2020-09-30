UrduPoint.com
5,135 Motorists Fined Over Wrong Parking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 04:53 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 5,135 motorists over wrong parking during ongoing year and also impounded many vehicles in police stations creating problems in smooth flow of traffic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 5,135 motorists over wrong parking during ongoing year and also impounded many vehicles in police stations creating problems in smooth flow of traffic.

According to details, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed reviewed arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city. He was told that 5,135 motorists were fined during current year for involvement in wrong parking.

The SSP directed all Zonal DSPs to ensure implementation on traffic laws through courteous attitude with citizens. He said that policy of `Phele Salam- Phir Kalam' should be adopted and people to be politely briefed about traffic laws.

The SSP (Traffic) said that it is the right of pedestrian to use footpath and no parking would be allowed there. He said that vehicles should be parked at lots specified at shopping centers while awareness campaign has been also launched to educate those citizens coming for shopping activities there.

The SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that it is our top priority to ensure convenience for road users by maintaining traffic discipline and every possible effort would be made for the purpose.

